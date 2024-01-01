Paradise Citrus is a perfectly balanced hybrid crafted from the renowned Tropicana Cookies and Tina. This strain tantalizes the senses with a captivating blend of savory and sweet, bursting with citrusy zest and a subtle gassy undertone. Whether you’re seeking a moment of tranquility or a burst of inspiration, Paradise Citrus transports you to a blissful escape any time of day!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

