Paradise Citrus | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Paradise Citrus is a well balanced hybrid strain with a lineage of Tropicana Cookies by Tina. This strain has a savory and sweet vibe to it with its citrus, gassy aroma. Paradise Citrus is a great strain for any time of day when you want to escape to paradise.
SOC: 90.98%
Total THC: 80.58%
Coming from Washington’s Exotic Genetix, Paradise Circus is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and Tina that produces an orange, citrus, and gassy treat. Modest-sized buds are beautiful in a rich purple hue and come blanketed in stark white trichomes. Paradise Circus’ orange gas terpene profile will entice anyone looking for a loud powerhouse with a nose that hints at the potent high to come.

West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
