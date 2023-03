Paris is always a good idea, especially Paris OG! This indica dominant strain originates from Headband and Lemon OG. Paris OG has savory and sweet notes of citrus, pine, and spice. This strain is perfect for anyone searching for a dream-like, euphoric getaway to a magical stress free place.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.81%

Total THC: 85.78%

