Peanut Butter Breath sounds like you've been scarfing down handfuls of peanut butter cups, which I would not blame you, they're the best! However, this strain does not necessarily taste like peanut butter, but does have a savory flavor profile of chestnuts and earthy, herbs. This hybrid's parents, Dosidos and Mendo Breath, offer a chill and relaxing high that eases your mind and may give you the munchies, so make sure to set some snacks aside when consuming this strain.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 28.73%

Total THC: 24.63%

