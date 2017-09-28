Pineapple Express | Diamonds | 1g

Pineapple Express is a classic strain that even non-consumers know about. This sativa strain was bred by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. Pineapple Express is known for its delicious tropical flavors of mango and pineapple. Many consumer seek this strain for its body tingling, energizing effects and its boost in creativity. This is the perfect strain for a fun beach day, surfing some major waves.
SOC: 95.15%
Total THC: 83.44%
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

