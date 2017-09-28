Pineapple Express is a classic strain that even non-consumers know about. This sativa strain was bred by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. Pineapple Express is known for its delicious tropical flavors of mango and pineapple. Many consumer seek this strain for its body tingling, energizing effects and its boost in creativity. This is the perfect strain for a fun beach day, surfing some major waves.

SOC: 95.15%

Total THC: 83.44%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more