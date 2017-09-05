About this product
Pineapple Haze | 14g | Sungrown Smalls
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
Pineapple Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night.
