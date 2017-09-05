Pineapple Haze | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pineapple Haze is a sativa strain that was bred by crossing Pineapple Gold with Jack Herer. This strain has a tropical, peppery scent with a fruity, pine flavor profile. Pineapple Haze will uplift your spirits and give you a blissful, clear-headed high, making this strain a great option to help relieve you of any stresses or worries.

About this strain

Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item