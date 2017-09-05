Pineapple Haze | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Pineapple Haze is a sativa strain that was bred by crossing Pineapple Gold with Jack Herer. This strain has a tropical, peppery scent with a fruity, pine flavor profile. Pineapple Haze will uplift your spirits and give you a blissful, clear-headed high, making this strain a great option to help relieve you of any stresses or worries. 
SOC: 86.21%
Total THC: 75.60%
About this strain

Pineapple Haze combines the tropical aroma of Pineapple with the racing cerebral energy of Haze, creating a mostly sativa strain with equally enticing flavors and effects. Its tall plants bloom with large colas that look and smell much like pineapples. The Haze influence leads the charge when it comes to Pineapple Haze’s effects, lending a creative and energetic spark that can be harnessed day or night. 

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
