Savory or sweet? If you are searching for a little of both, look no further. Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a sativa strain with a sweet and herbaceous flavor and aroma. This strain is a cross between Pineapple Express and Cookie Monster. She provides an alert effect while bringing out your artistic side so grab a pen, paint brush or some music to jam to!

Sum of Cannabinoids: 32.03%

Total THC: 28.24%

