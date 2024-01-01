Who doesn’t love to savor Pink Lemonade outdoors on a hot summer day? This concentrate, derived from a vibrant sativa strain, offers a delightful blend of sweet, tangy, and earthy flavors. A cross between Purple Kush and Lemon Skunk, Pink Lemonade delivers a cheerful and euphoric high. It's the perfect companion for enjoying a spirited game of volleyball on a picturesque California beach.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more