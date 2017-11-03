Platinum Cookies | 14g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Platinum Cookies is an indica strain derived from a OG Kush and Durban Poison. This strain has a pleasant aroma of hops, cinnamon, orange, lavender, and pine. Platinum Cookies is known for its heavy body high, relieving pain and inflammation, as well as on overall relaxing, stoney, euphoric high. Platinum Cookies is a great strain for a night of self care.
SOC: 31.11%
Total THC: 26.91%
About this strain

Platinum Cookies, also known as "Platinum Girl Scout Cookies," "Platinum GSC," and "PGSC" is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
