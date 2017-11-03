Platinum Cookies is an indica strain derived from a OG Kush and Durban Poison. This strain has a pleasant aroma of hops, cinnamon, orange, lavender, and pine. Platinum Cookies is known for its heavy body high, relieving pain and inflammation, as well as on overall relaxing, stoney, euphoric high. Platinum Cookies is a great strain for a night of self care.

SOC: 90.28%

Total THC: 78.93%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

