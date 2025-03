Platinum Jack is a sativa concentrate with a lineage of, the infamous, Jack Herer crossed with White Widow. This combo created a strain with an aroma of lemon, sugar and mint; with a fresh, herb and pepper exhale. Platinum Jack provides focus and happiness that will have you buzzing — a perfect strain for starting your day on a positive, uplifted note.

SOC: 90.44%

Total THC: 79.63%

