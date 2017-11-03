Platinum OG | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Platinum OG is a solid indica strain with two powerhouse parents, Master Kush and OG Kush. If you are looking for powerful body- sedation, stress relief and pain relief, Platinum OG will deliver such effects. This strain is for consumers who are over sweet and delicate strains, as it has a pungent pine and diesel aroma with a hint of coffee notes on the exhale. Platinum OG will knock you sideways so make sure you have a couch or bed near by to park on, because you won't be doing much else after smoking this strain. 
SOC: 94.97%
Total THC: 79.67%
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

