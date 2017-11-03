Platinum OG | Crumble | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Platinum OG is a solid indica strain with two powerhouse parents, Master Kush and OG Kush. If you are looking for powerful body- sedation, stress relief and pain relief, Platinum OG will deliver such effects. This strain is for consumers who are over sweet and delicate strains, as it has a pungent pine and diesel aroma with a hint of coffee notes on the exhale. Platinum OG will knock you sideways so make sure you have a couch or bed near by to park on, because you won't be doing much else after smoking this strain.

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

