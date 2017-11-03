Platinum OG is a solid indica strain with two powerhouse parents, Master Kush and OG Kush. If you are looking for powerful body- sedation, stress relief and pain relief, Platinum OG will deliver such effects. This strain is for consumers who are over sweet and delicate strains, as it has a pungent pine and diesel aroma with a hint of coffee notes on the exhale. Platinum OG will knock you sideways so make sure you have a couch or bed near by to park on, because you won't be doing much else after smoking this strain.



