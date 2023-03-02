If you want a pop of flavor in your mouth, then Pop Rockz is the strain for you! Pop Rockz is a balanced hybrid strain derived from C99 crossed with Blue Lemon Thai. This strain has a sweet, fruity, citrus, diesel flavor and aroma. Pop Rockz has a balanced creative head high paired with a dreamy body high, perfect for walking through an art museum to gain some inspiration.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 88.18%

Total THC: 88.18%

