Prepare to be energized and invigorated by the tantalizing Purple Thai, a sativa strain born from the fusion of H.O.G. and Chocolate Thai. This flower boasts an irresistible aroma that combines the sweet scent of berries with earthy undertones and a hint of chocolate. Purple Thai is a perfect companion for those seeking to boost their creativity, motivation, and focus. This strain provides a gentle cerebral high that can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and fatigue. Its uplifting effects are perfect for those in need of a little extra motivation to power through their day.

SOC: 91.57%

Total THC: 81.18%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

