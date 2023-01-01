Rainbow Cookies is a sativa strain with a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The well-known smell of Cookies pops through with added sweet, grapefruit and diesel notes. A few puffs of Rainbow Cookies delivers a wave of bliss, allowing your mind to wonder, giving space to new creative ideas. This strain is perfect for day dreaming on a hammock and watching yourself paint your next masterpiece in your minds-eye.

Total THC: 24.40%

