Rainbow Cookies | Wet Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Rainbow Cookies Crumble is an indica strain with a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The well-known smell of Cookies pops through with added sweet, grapefruit and diesel notes. A dab of Rainbow Cookies delivers a wave of calmness, allowing your mind to wonder, giving space to new creative ideas. This strain is perfect for relaxing on a hammock and watching yourself paint your next masterpiece in your minds-eye.
Total THC: 81.30%
About this strain

Rainbow Cookie, also known as “Rainbow Cookies,” is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The effects of Rainbow Cookie are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain provides a dreamy high that makes them feel euphoric, happy, and hungry. When consumed in large doses, Rainbow Cookie can be sedating. Rainbow Cookie features a classic cookie flavor profile with notes of mint, berry and diesel shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. Rainbow Cookie is 21% THC, making it a great choice for both new and experienced cannabis consumers.

