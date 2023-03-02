Rainbow Sherbet is an indica concentrate derived from Champagne crossed with Black Berry. This shatter has a sweet, fruity, chemical aroma that will excite your olfactory senses. Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out, letting the creative juices flowing, while providing pain relief. A great strain for consumers looking to combat chronic pain. Sum of Cannabinoids: 97.33% Total THC: 85.36% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
