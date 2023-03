Rams OG is an indica dominant strain with an OG Phenotype lineage. You can’t go wrong with this strain, for it has the beloved OG scent of pungent fuel and spice. Equally, this stain provides pain relief and heavy body relaxation that we all know and love. Rams OG will have you blissed out and too relaxed to do anything productive.

Total THC: 35.30%

