Raskal OG is a balanced hybrid strain derived from crossing OG Kush with SFV OG — double the OG fun! This strain has a pungent lemon citrus, pine and musty earth aroma and flavor profile that long-time consumers seek out. Raskal OG offers a mood boosting and talkative high with added body relaxation, making this a great strain for consumers battling chronic pain who do not want to be couch locked. Sum of Cannabinoids: 33.62% Total THC: 28.66% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
