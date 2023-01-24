Raskal OG is a balanced hybrid strain derived from crossing OG Kush with SFV OG — double the OG fun! This strain has a pungent lemon citrus, pine and musty earth aroma and flavor profile that long-time consumers seek out. Raskal OG offers a mood boosting and talkative high with added body relaxation, making this a great strain for consumers battling chronic pain who do not want to be couch locked.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 33.62%

Total THC: 28.66%

