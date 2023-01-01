Are you on the hunt for a new indica strain? Look no further! Scout OG is an indica strain derived from Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. This strain is known for its heavy relaxing body high and its pleasant aroma of hops, orange, cinnamon, pine, and lavender with a matching smooth flavor. So grab your smoking gear and get ready to watch an adventurous documentary comfortably from your couch. ;)

Total THC: 27.17%

