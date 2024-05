SFV OG is an indica strain that has a lineage of OG Kush crossed with Afghani. It has large, spiky colas that are coated with vanilla colored trichomes. The aroma consists of a musky pine, with a little hint of an earth scent. SFV OG leaves us feeling extra euphoric and happy, yet full of relaxation.

SOC: 27.80%

Total THC: 23.34%

Total CBD: 0.04%

