Skywalker OG | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
May the force be with you while dabbing this classic indica strain, Skywalker OG. Skywalker OG is an OG Kush phenotype that is loved by many for its gassy, earthy and herbal aroma and flavor profile. This strains heavy relaxation will take over your mind and body, leaving you feeling blissful and relaxed. Consumers enjoy this strain to unwind after battling the Sith Lord. ;)
Total THC: 80.40%
Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


