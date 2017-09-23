May the force be with you while dabbing this classic indica strain, Skywalker OG. Skywalker OG is an OG Kush phenotype that is loved by many for its gassy, earthy and herbal aroma and flavor profile. This strains heavy relaxation will take over your mind and body, leaving you feeling blissful and relaxed. Consumers enjoy this strain to unwind after battling the Sith Lord. ;)

Total THC: 80.40%

