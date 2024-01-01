Slurricane | 3.5g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Allow yourself to be swept up in bliss with our indica strain, Slurricane. Crossed from the popular D-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, this strain has a sweet, citrusy, floral flavor and aroma. Slurricane gives you that classic stoney feeling and heavy body high...perfect for melting away your pain on a tropical beach somewhere far away. 
SOC: 26.53%
Total THC: 23%
About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
