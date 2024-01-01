Slurricane | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Allow yourself to be swept up in bliss with our indica, Slurricane. Crossed from the popular Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, this concentrate has a sweet, citrusy, floral flavor and aroma. Slurricane gives you that classic stoney feeling and heavy body high...perfect for melting away your pain on a tropical beach somewhere far away.

About this strain

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

