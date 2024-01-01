Allow yourself to be swept up in bliss with our indica, Slurricane. Crossed from the popular Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch, this concentrate has a sweet, citrusy, floral flavor and aroma. Slurricane gives you that classic stoney feeling and heavy body high...perfect for melting away your pain on a tropical beach somewhere far away.

SOC: 92.85%

Total THC: 81.43%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more