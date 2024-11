Snowcap is a lively sativa strain born from the vibrant genetics of Snow White and Haze. Bursting with a sweet lemon-citrus aroma and subtle undertones of fresh wood, it’s a sensory delight. Known for its uplifting effects, Snowcap inspires happiness, contagious giggles, and a euphoric buzz—making it the perfect companion for hitting the slopes or sharing laughs with your favorite crew.



