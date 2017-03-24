Snowcap | Sugar | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Snowcap is a sativa strain with a cross between Snow White and Haze. This strain has a sweet, lemon citrus aroma with wood notes. Snowcap will have you feeling happy, giggly and euphoric — perfect for enjoying snowboarding with your fav peeps.

About this strain

Snowcap, also known as "Sno Cap" and "SnoCap," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression

