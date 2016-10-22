Sojay Haze | 3.5g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Sojay Haze is a sativa strain with a floral, citrus aroma. This strain is a cross between BC Big Bud and Grape FX. Sojay Haze will electrify you with an energetic, uplifting high. This is the perfect strain to enjoy before a workout. So gear up in your active wear, and grab your headband, for a sprightly workout.
SOC: 29.63%
Total THC: 25.19%
A cousin to the indica-dominant Big Bud cannabis strain from Amsterdam, BC Big Bud is a mostly sativa hybrid with potent cerebral effects. This fruity, citrus-smelling strain hailing from British Columbia delivers a balanced combination of indica and sativa sensations as well as relief to pain and nausea. As its name suggests, BC Big Bud plants produce colossal harvests after its 8 to 9 week flowering period that have both growers and consumers swooning.

