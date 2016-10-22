Sojay Haze is a sativa strain with a floral, citrus aroma. This strain is a cross between BC Big Bud and Grape FX. Sojay Haze will electrify you with an energetic, uplifting high. This is the perfect strain to enjoy before a workout. So gear up in your active wear, and grab your headband, for a sprightly workout.

SOC: 29.63%

Total THC: 25.19%

