Sojay Haze | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product

Sojay Haze is a sativa strain with a floral, citrus aroma. This strain is a cross between BC Big Bud and Grape FX. Sojay Haze will electrify you with an energetic, uplifting high. This is the perfect strain to enjoy before a workout. So gear up in your active wear, and grab your headband, for a sprightly workout!
SOC: 92.48%
Total THC: 81.97%
About this strain

Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity. 

About this brand

West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
