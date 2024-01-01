Grape Ape is an indica strain derived from a tremendous trio: Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Grape Ape got its name from the prominent grape-like fragrance bursting through with added earthy, skunk notes and a sweet after-taste. This strain offers a happy-go-lucky outlook with a relaxing, heavy body high that can help alleviate physical aches and pains. The perfect strain for consumers looking to ease their mind and body.

