Solo | Hindu Kush | 1g Preroll

by West Coast Trading Company
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Hindu Kush is a classic pre-roll crafted from the pure Indica strain, Hindu Kush, originating from the Hindu Mountains. Renowned for its calming, full-body effects, this strain is perfect for those seeking relief from chronic pain. Beyond its therapeutic benefits, Hindu Kush delights the senses with a sweet, earthy wood aroma, providing a wonderfully grounding experience.

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

