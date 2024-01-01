Kush Breath is an indica with is slightly mysterious lineage; Girl Scout Cookies crossed with an unknown strain. Your nose will love its earthy, herbal aroma with a hint of sweet nuttiness — while the rest of your body will love its tension-relieving properties. This is a great strain for consumers looking to alleviate chronic pain, stress or insomnia.

SOC: 21.91%

Total THC: 19.44%

