Kush Breath is an indica with is slightly mysterious lineage; Girl Scout Cookies crossed with an unknown strain. Your nose will love its earthy, herbal aroma with a hint of sweet nuttiness — while the rest of your body will love its tension-relieving properties. This is a great strain for consumers looking to alleviate chronic pain, stress or insomnia. SOC: 21.91% Total THC: 19.44% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
