LA Confidential is an indica strain derived from Afghani crossed with OG LA Affie. LA Confidential is great for relieving pain and anxiety, as well as, relieving insomnia with its sedating properties. It has an aroma with notes of sweetness, pine, black pepper, and earth. This strain offers a happy, relaxing high that is great to add to your bedtime routine.

SOC: 26.71%

Total THC: 23.51%

