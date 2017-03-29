Mango Haze is a sativa strain with a cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk and Haze. This tasty strain is loved for its pronounced mango flavor with a sweet and tropical aroma. The high is uplifting, happy and euphoric. Perfect for starting your day on the right foot.

SOC: 23.07%

Total THC: 20.47%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more