Solo | Mango Haze | 1g Preroll

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Mango Haze is a sativa strain with a cross between Northern Lights #5, Skunk and Haze. This tasty strain is loved for its pronounced mango flavor with a sweet and tropical aroma. The high is uplifting, happy and euphoric. Perfect for starting your day on the right foot.
SOC: 23.07%
Total THC: 20.47%
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.

