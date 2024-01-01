Mint Chocolate Chip is a hybrid strain born from the cross between Mystery Cookies and Green Ribbon. It boasts a floral, citrus, and light earthy aroma, paired with a sweet, earthy flavor and subtle hints of pine and citrus. Mint Chocolate Chip offers a calm, relaxing, yet focused and euphoric high, making it the perfect companion for a good book or an engaging puzzle.

