Solo | Mint Chocolate Chip | 1g Preroll

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Mint Chocolate Chip is a hybrid strain born from the cross between Mystery Cookies and Green Ribbon. It boasts a floral, citrus, and light earthy aroma, paired with a sweet, earthy flavor and subtle hints of pine and citrus. Mint Chocolate Chip offers a calm, relaxing, yet focused and euphoric high, making it the perfect companion for a good book or an engaging puzzle.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item