Pineapple Thai is a hybrid strain with unknown genetics, but may be a landrace strain from Thailand. It's no surprise that Pineapple Thai has a delicious nutty, tropical aroma and flavor profile that consumers love. Equally, consumers who suffer with chronic pain enjoy this strains pain-relieving properties without the sedation or cough lock. Pineapple Thai is a great strain to puff on when you need to focus or need some energy.

SOC: 22.15%

Total THC: 19.67%

