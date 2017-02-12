Solo | Pineapple Thai | 1g Preroll

by West Coast Trading Company
Sativa
THC 17%
CBD —
Pineapple Thai is a hybrid strain with unknown genetics, but may be a landrace strain from Thailand. It's no surprise that Pineapple Thai has a delicious nutty, tropical aroma and flavor profile that consumers love. Equally, consumers who suffer with chronic pain enjoy this strains pain-relieving properties without the sedation or cough lock. Pineapple Thai is a great strain to puff on when you need to focus or need some energy. 
SOC: 22.15%
Total THC: 19.67%
About this strain

Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.

