Sour Apple is a sativa strain born from combining Original Diesel and Cinderella 99. This concentrate boasts a tantalizing aroma that blends the sour scent of green apples with the pungent aroma of diesel and a hint of earthy sage. Sour Apple is perfect for those who need to unwind after a long day's work. Its uplifting effects are perfect for boosting your mood and providing a burst of energy, while its muscle-relaxing properties will help you unwind and let go of any tension.

SOC: 91.55%

Total THC: 80.29%

