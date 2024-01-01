Sour Apple | Diamonds | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
THC —CBD —

About this product

Sour Apple is a sativa strain born from combining Original Diesel and Cinderella 99. This concentrate boasts a tantalizing aroma that blends the sour scent of green apples with the pungent aroma of diesel and a hint of earthy sage. Sour Apple is perfect for those who need to unwind after a long day's work. Its uplifting effects are perfect for boosting your mood and providing a burst of energy, while its muscle-relaxing properties will help you unwind and let go of any tension.
SOC: 91.55%
Total THC: 80.29%
100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.