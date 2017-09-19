Sour Blackberry Diesel is a remarkable sativa strain, masterfully crafted from the union of East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This exceptional hybrid boasts an alluring aroma profile, blending the sweetness of ripe berries with zesty citrus undertones and a subtle hint of tartness. Ideal for uplifting your mood and invigorating your senses, Sour Blackberry Diesel is the perfect companion to brighten your day and elevate your spirits!



