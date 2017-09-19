Sour Blackberry Diesel | 3.5g | Sungrown Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
SativaTHC 12%CBD —
About this product

Sour Blackberry Diesel is a remarkable sativa strain, masterfully crafted from the union of East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This exceptional hybrid boasts an alluring aroma profile, blending the sweetness of ripe berries with zesty citrus undertones and a subtle hint of tartness. Ideal for uplifting your mood and invigorating your senses, Sour Blackberry Diesel is the perfect companion to brighten your day and elevate your spirits!

About this strain

Blackberry Diesel is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Plushberry. This sativa mainly takes after its Sour Diesel parent, inheriting that signature fuel aroma and potently blissful cerebral effects. Its tangy flavor is sweetened by the ripe berry flavors of its Plushberry parent. Tinted with lavender and purple hues, Blackberry Diesel is almost as pleasant to the eyes as it is to the nose.

