Sour Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
