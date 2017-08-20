Sour Cream is a sativa-dominant cross between G-13 Haze and Sour Diesel, which lends this strain a sour, fuel-like aroma. Despite its Haze descent, Sour Cream’s effects are somewhat sedating and heavy. This strain is perfect for a relaxing night in, and anyone looking for instant stress relief will find it in Sour Cream. Though suited for indoor gardens, this sativa hybrid does well in greenhouse cultivation and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days.