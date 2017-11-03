Sour Diesel is a sativa strain with a lineage of Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk. This strain has an herbal, peppery flavor, and is notorious for its diesel like aroma hence the name, Sour Diesel. You can expect to experience an energizing, but euphoric high. Sour Diesel is the perfect strain to enjoy while dancing and jamming out to some outdoor, live music!

SOC: 29.83%

Total THC: 26.18%

