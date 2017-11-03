Sour Diesel | Badder | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Sour Diesel is a sativa strain with a lineage of Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk. This strain has an herbal, peppery flavor, and is notorious for its diesel like aroma hence the name, Sour Diesel. You can expect to experience an energizing, but euphoric high. Sour Diesel is the perfect strain to enjoy while dancing and jamming out to some outdoor, live music!

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

