Sour Diesel | Shatter | 1g

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Sour Diesel is a sativa strain with a lineage of Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk. This strain has an herbal, peppery flavor, and is notorious for its diesel like aroma hence the name, Sour Diesel. You can expect to experience an energizing, but euphoric high. Sour Diesel is the perfect strain to enjoy while dancing and jamming out to some outdoor, live music!
SOC: 91.23%
Total THC: 80.92%
About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
