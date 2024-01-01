Sour Kosher | 14g | Mixed Light Smalls

by West Coast Trading Company
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Take the sourness out of your next family reunion with Sour Kosher, a sativa strain derived from the legendary Sour Diesel and Kosher Kush. This strain has a unique orange, lavender, floral, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor. Sour Kosher will give you a happy cerebral and euphoric head high, giving you the power to survive even the most annoying of relatives.
SOC: 25.72%
Total THC: 22.12%
About this strain

A tasty sativa strain from DNA genetics, Sour Kosher is a cross between the famous “AJ” cut of Sour Diesel and their very own award-winning Kosher Kush. The Kush influences slow down the high a bit, leaving you feeling a bit more relaxed and at ease than with Sour Diesel. Buds produce a gassy, piney, and sour aroma and flavor that may perk you up even before you pack a bowl. 

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company
West Coast Trading Company is a premier cannabis brand dedicated to curating and preserving the legacy of California's finest cannabis strains. With a deep respect for the state’s rich cultivation history, West Coast Trading Company sources only the most iconic and time-honored genetics from across the Golden State. Their curated collection includes a range of classic strains that have shaped the cannabis culture, from coastal California to the heart of the Emerald Triangle.
Each product is crafted with precision and care, highlighting the unique flavors, aromas, and effects of California’s legendary varieties.
