Take the sourness out of your next family reunion with Sour Kosher, a sativa strain derived from the legendary Sour Diesel and Kosher Kush. This strain has a unique orange, lavender, floral, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor. Sour Kosher will give you a happy cerebral and euphoric head high, giving you the power to survive even the most annoying of relatives.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 35.20%

Total THC: 30.62%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more