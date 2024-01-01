Take the sourness out of your next family reunion with Sour Kosher, a sativa strain derived from the legendary Sour Diesel and Kosher Kush. This strain has a unique orange, lavender, floral, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor. Sour Kosher will give you a happy cerebral and euphoric head high, giving you the power to survive even the most annoying of relatives. Total THC: 80.38% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
