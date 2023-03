Cherry Drop is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Cali OG and Cherry AK-47. This strain is tart like a cherry and has hints of citrus and spice on the nose. Cherry Drop is an overall balanced strain with uplifting, but relaxing effects. Pick your time of day, and we will provide the chill pill.

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.29%

Total THC: 86.20%

